Tulane Ave. Homicide Investigation

Alexandria, La. (March 19, 2021) – Alexandria Police have confirmed the two deceased individuals found Thursday in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue were the victims of homicide with death caused by gunshot wounds. Neither victim has been identified at this time.

“This is a horrific tragedy, and my heart goes out to the victims and their families,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Homicides are spiking across the country, and sadly we are seeing the same impact locally. The officers at APD are doing everything they can and they have made arrests in almost every homicide case this year. But we need the support of our local citizens to help stop this senseless violence. Violence doesn’t solve problems; it just creates new ones. These violent acts are destroying lives and families – the families of the victims and the families of the perpetrators. It has to stop, but police can’t do it alone. We need the help of our community.”

Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard said DNA testing will be required to confirm the victim’s identities. “We have already launched our homicide investigation, and we will do everything we can to find and arrest those responsible for this tragedy,” Howard said. “To me, that is the greatest deterrent law enforcement can provide, knowing that if you commit a homicide you will get caught and likely spend the rest of your life in jail. No disagreement or argument is worth that. As the Mayor said, violence doesn’t solve problems; it just creates new ones.”

This is an active investigation. “If you have any information about this incident or any other crime in the area, please call us at 318-441-5099,” Howard said. “And if you see something, say something. If you see a situation getting out of hand or suspect a crime is about to be committed, call us and let us know. We need to work together to keep our community safe.”