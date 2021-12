Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputies patrolling the Fishville community located a vehicle with an unconscious woman inside of it.

Deputies were able to wake the woman and discovered $800 worth of methamphetamine, syringes, a scale and over $2,000 in cash.

Natalie Whatley, 55 years old, of Trout, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.