Friday, November 6, 2020
Tropical Trouble Brewing

Clay Smith

Tropical Depression Eta has remerged into the Caribbean Sea with 35 mph sustained winds. Eta will track towards Cuba this weekend and gain tropical storm strength in the next 12 hours. Flash flooding will be a concern for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba through this weekend.

Eta will approach the Florida Keys early next week and then take a hard left turn towards the Gulf. Current forecast models have Eta staying below hurricane strength through at least the middle of next week. However, there are still uncertainties with the future track and projected strength of Eta.

Eta poses no current threat to the Louisiana coast, but we will watch this storm closely over the next several days.

