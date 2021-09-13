Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring flash flooding to our area
Post at 5:50 am CDT Monday September 13, 2021 from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles
The center of Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the lower to middle Texas coast later this afternoon or evening. This system will move northward then northeastward over the next few days and will bring the potential for significant rainfall totals and considerable flash and urban flooding.
Remember when looking at the track and cone for Nicholas, that impacts can and usually do occur outside the cone. Therefore, just because lower southeast Texas and southern Louisiana are outside the cone, significant impacts, especially the potential for flooding rain is still expected.