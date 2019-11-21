Thursday, November 21, 2019
Troopers use discretion during OMV closure

Jojuana Phillips

Louisiana State Police (Baton Rouge, LA) – Although significant progress has been made in the restoration of OMV customer services, OMV has announced that statewide offices will remain closed until Monday, November 25, 2019, to ensure systems are operational.  With this announcement, Troopers will be exercising discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. In addition, vehicles impounded by State Police for lack of insurance coverage will be able to show proof of insurance at local LSP Troop locations. Upon insurance verification, impounded vehicles will be issued a release from private storage facilities. Troop locations across the state can be found at: http://www.lsp.org/troops.html.

The discretion related to the Ransomware challenges does not preclude Troopers from taking appropriate enforcement action for other violations of state law.  If you have questions regarding your situation, contact your local Troop.

The entire Department of Public Safety wishes to express appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during this challenging process. Public safety and professional service to the citizens of Louisiana remains a top priority.

 

