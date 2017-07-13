Troop E Welcomes New Commander

Alexandria – On Monday, July 10, 2017, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves promoted Jason A. Smith to Louisiana State Police Captain over Troop E. Prior to his appointment, Captain Smith held the rank of Lieutenant at Troop E. Troop E is headquartered in Alexandria and encompasses/serves 10 parishes (Winn, LaSalle, Grant, Sabine, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, and Natchitoches).

He began his law enforcement career in 2001 when he was hired as a Louisiana State Police Trooper at Troop E. In 2009, he obtained the rank of Sergeant, at Troop E, where he served as a patrol shift supervisor and later as the Criminal Patrol Unit (CPU) Task Force supervisor. In 2013, Captain Smith was promoted to Lieutenant, at Troop E, and served as a patrol shift supervisor and later as the Criminal Patrol Unit (CPU) Task Force supervisor.

Captain Smith has been a member of LSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics team (S.W.A.T.) since 2004. He is also a crash reconstructionist and holds many other certifications. Captain Smith has also participated in numerous details over his career including the Hurricane Katrina detail in New Orleans, the Jena Six protest/rally, and the Hurricane Sandy detail in New Jersey, where he served as a supervisor.

Captain Smith has been married for 16 years to Mrs. Renee Smith and they are residents of Rapides Parish. They are the proud parents to three beautiful daughters.

Captain Smith feels very privileged and honored to serve as Troop E’s new Commander. He is looking forward to maintaining Louisiana State Police’s high level of competency, professionalism, and integrity. The citizens/public will continue to receive the highest level of services that they have become accustomed to in the Troop E area.

Troop E would like to congratulate Captain Smith on his new appointment as the Troop E Commander.