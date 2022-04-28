Trombone Musician Walter P. Lyons Brings Joy to Others Through Music

Music has always been a universal way to heal people.

An Alexandria man decided to take it upon himself to use his talents to change the world.

Walter P. Lyons loves bringing joy to people through music.

He plays the trombone to channel his emotion through sound.

He tells us why he loves playing street music full time.

Walter’s father was a musician and lawyer who passed away when he was young.

As a child he felt always felt drawn to music.

He says playing trombone makes him feel more connected to his father.

Walter kept his passion for music through college.

Being laid during COVID-19 motivated him to pick up the trombone again.

Over the next two years Walter grew a following.

For 4 hours a day, Walter plays his trombone on the streets.

He learned how to make a living and save money with his tips.

People of all ages stopped by to enjoy his music.

They take a picture with him or put money in his tip jar.

He loves seeing children have fun and dance to his music.

Walter plans to expand his music into a career.

He says he is grateful to a turn a negative situation into a positive one.

To follow Walter P. Lyons’ journey, follow him on social media @walterplyons or #dancingteddybear.