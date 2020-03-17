ASH Trojans and Peabody Warhorses bring Championship titles home

For the first time in school history, the ASH Trojans bring home their first 5A State Championship title.

In what was a scrappy battle from beginning to end, the Trojans pulled out that fourth quarter magic like always and pulled out the 38-37 win over Bonnabel.

Head coach, Lance Brasher in his first year as head coach says that if it’s been a team effort all season from the entire roster and if he didn’t trust his guys to pull off a win, then they wouldn’t be on the floor.

“I trust all of my guys. If I didn’t trust them, they wouldn’t be out there.”

In very short words, leading scorers Desmond McQuain and Latrell Holly explains the accomplishment “like I’m on top of the world.”

As for the Peabody Warhorses, they’re not new to the finals or even a championship atmosphere. Following the quarterfinals win over Eleanor McMain, head coach Charles Smith says that Lake Charles felt like their second home.

“Everything at Peabody is geared to playing four complete quarter. The conditioning, the training so I know my guys are not going to run out of gas and usually when we get the lead on a team they tend to start doubting themselves. Their shots get a little tight, they start shooting long or short and I knew that if we could make a run on them that that would be the difference in the ball game and it did.”

Leading the Warhorses with 31 points, Melvion Flanagan admits he had a slow first half but he turned on the “kill switch” in the second to lead them to victory.

“I couldn’t make shots. I couldn’t buy a bucket or nothing so Coach Smith talked to us in the second half and I turned on the kill switch. So, I started getting to the goal, finishing, getting shots that I wanted and stopped forcing because I was forcing at first.”

The Warhorses usually grab early leads in games but this was one of their close scoring games they’ve had all season. They witnessed being behind and being tied a few times but Kaijalon Smith and Marcus Jones agree that they weren’t worried and knew what needed to be done to pull it off.

“You can’t panic when you get behind, you just got to keep playing hard.”

“I knew we were going to pull it off. It’s what we work on. It’s what we do everyday in practice. So, I wasn’t really worried because I knew that we would all step up and do what we needed to do to win and we did that.

Peabody wins over last year’s 4A champs, Breaux Bridge 57-48. They’ve only lost 3 games all season.