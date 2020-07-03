Triple B Invitational rescheduled for Aug. 15

NATCHITOCHES – After COVID-19 forced its postponement, the “Triple B Invitational” Golf Tournament supporting the Northwestern State football program has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.

The tournament begins at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at Northwestern Hills Golf Course. Registration begins at 11 a.m. four each four-person team. COVID-19 safeguards will be in place and participants are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing until they begin playing the course.

The rescheduled event now will coincide with the Demons’ first scheduled scrimmage of fall camp, which is set for earlier that morning. There also will be a cookout that will allow NSU football players to meet donors who gave to the “ALL IN” fundraiser, which lent financial assistance to NSU for its summer school program.

Sponsorships and spots remain open for the tournament at five levels: Hall of Fame ($1,000), All-American ($450), All-Conference ($400), Scholarship Player ($125) and Walk-On ($100). All fees include free food and drinks and there will be awards presented afterward. For more information about the golf tournament please visit www.nsudemons.com/tripleb.

The tournament will be coupled with an online silent auction that will include trips and autographed memorabilia from Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes among its offerings. To participate in the silent auction, go to www.nsudemons.com/footballauction. For those who do not want to participate in the auction but would like to assist the Demon program, donations also will be accepted through the web site as well. All proceeds from the tournament and the auction directly benefit the Northwestern State football program.