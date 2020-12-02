Trip to UL-Lafayette highlights LSUA’s December slate

ALEXANDRIA–The LSUA men’s basketball team released its four-game December slate, highlighted by a trip to Lafayette to face NCAA Division I Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday, December 8.

The game will tip at 6 p.m. at the Cajundome and will be broadcast on ESPN+. All tickets for the tilt in Lafayette will be handled through the Ragin’ Cajuns ticket office, but individual game ticket polices have not yet been announced.

The Dec. 8 matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools. ULL lost its only game so far, a 112-82 setback to No. 2 Baylor on Nov. 28. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2019-20 campaign at 14-19 and a trip to the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

For LSUA (5-2), this marks the first game against a Division I opponent since 2016, when the Generals played three exhibition contests against Southland Conference opponents: Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State and McNeese.

The Generals begin their December schedule Wednesday night against UNT-Dallas at The Fort. LSUA won on Nov. 19 at UNT-Dallas 96-85, opening the team’s current four-game winning streak. Freshman Jakemin Abney scored 20 points to lead the way.

LSUA has another in-season rematch on Saturday when the Generals host Mobile at 4 p.m. The Rams gave LSUA its first defeat of the season, an 87-80 Mobile win at Pharr Gymnasium. Jordan Adebutu poured in a career-high 35 points in defeat.

Southeastern Baptist is the last game of the month for the Generals, playing at The Fort on Dec. 12. LSUA won its only other matchup with SBC 107-66 last November. Dustin Roy had 27 points, including five makes from deep.

Restricted attendance policies remain in effect for all home games at The Fort. Games are available for free on the Generals Sports Network. Live video broadcast is available at www.lsuagenerals.com/watch, while radio coverage can be heard on Magic FM 100.9.