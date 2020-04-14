Trio of Generals garner LWSA All-Louisiana Honors

RUSTON, La. — Following a 2019-2020 campaign that rewrote much of the program’s record book, the LSUA women’s basketball team added several individual honors Monday when sophomore Kelsey Thaxton, junior Ciera Daniels, and senior Kendriana Washington garnered All-Louisiana recognition from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

“Having our student-athletes recognized by the LSWA brings a great deal of pride to our program and University,” said Bob Austin, LSUA Women’s Basketball Head Coach. “Kendriana came as a transfer this season and created an immediate impact, while Kelsey and CC (Cierra Daniels) have been with us since their freshman year and have made major contributions to the program. We look forward to these young ladies over the next couple of seasons.”

Thaxton, a native of Many, was named to the All-Louisiana First Team. The five-member first team also included LSU’s Ayana Mitchell, LSUS’s DeAuja Thompson, LSUE’s Ava Jones, and Tulane’s Krystal Freeman. Mitchell and Thompson were named co-players of the year.

Daniels (Bronx, N.Y.) and Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) each earned honorable mention recognition on the All-Louisiana squad. A total of 22 student-athletes from 16 institutions earned inclusion on the All-Louisiana teams. LSUA matched LSU with three student-athletes being honored — the most of any school. The full slate of awards can be found here.

The trio of Generals was named to the All-Red River Athletic Conference First Team, and each finished the 2019-2020 season among tops in the nation in several statistical categories. Thaxton led the country in 3FG made per game (3.741) and finished fourth in points per game (20.4). Daniels ranked third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (7.96), fifth in total rebounds per game (11.7) and 11th in free-throw percentage (.855). Washington finished seventh nationally in field goal percentage (.563) and in the top 20 in points per game (17.6).

In the LSUA record books, Thaxton and Daniels amassed 13 new records. Thaxton became the first LSUA women’s player to join the 1,000 point club, and she notched new all-time marks for 3FG percentage (.396), single-game scoring (42), single-game FG (15), single-game 3FG (10), single-season 3FG (101), single-season scoring (551), single-season points per game (20.4), and single-season FG (193). Daniels placed her name atop the list in season free throw percentage (.855), rebounds per game (11.7), rebounds in a season (304), and single-game rebounds (24).

Thaxton also earned NAIA All-America honorable mention honors after being named the RRAC Player of the Week three times and the NAIA National Player of the Week on February 4.

Washington’s 56.3 percent shooting from the field rank second-best in a season at LSUA while her 216 rebounds on the season and 17.6 points per game each rank third on the respective all-time LSUA lists. She was named RRAC Player of the Week on March 2.