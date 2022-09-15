Trial Date Set for Two Accused in the Murder of Deven Brooks

Today we bring you an update on the first murder of the year. A trial date has been set for two of three people accused in the death. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there at the Rapides Parish courthouse today and has this report.

Terrance K. Lavalais pled not guilty to a second degree murder charge back in May as did Tremaine Veal. They are two of three people accused of the kidnapping and murder of a Ball resident.

Deven Slade Brooks was 27 when his body was found by Alexandria Police underneath the Purple Heart Bridge back in January. His hands were bound with zip ties and duct tape and he was shot in the head, his body dumped over a small cliff. Ball police had been contacted about him being a possible kidnapping victim. Also accused in the murder is Jamaria Xavier Randle. District Attorney Philip Terrell spoke with me about the cases.

“Deven Brooks is a horrible case Deven was taken advantage of and was essentially executed by some people who the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Rapides Parish Sherriff’s office and the Alexandria Police Department are working on. And it is our intention to send those people to prison for as long as we can for life if we can make it happen.

“It was an extremely heinous crime. These people took advantage of this young man and kidnapped him and murdered him. And planned it out, in a very horrible fashion killed him.

“Our intention is at this point to push all these matters to trial as fast as we can.”

In a Facebook post Deven’s mother Candace Blood wrote: “Deven was taken from his home and his life was needlessly stolen for money that he would have freely given away. His last moments were spent alone and in fear of the monsters who surrounded him and who so callously took his life… We will show up for Deven like he showed up for all of the people he loved in his life. We will fight for justice and act as his voice.”

Lavalais’ trial date has been set for January 30 and Veal’s for February 6. All three will be tried separately.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman is no longer representing the state because he recently took a job in Caddo Parish. Lea Hall is now handling the case for the state. At the Rapides Parish Courthouse.