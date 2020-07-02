Trash Trailers Available During Holiday Weekend

Alexandria, La. (July 2, 2020) — The City of Alexandria Sanitation Department, in order to accommodate garbage that may accumulate during the 4th of July holiday, will place trailers at the following locations this afternoon through the morning of Monday, July 6:

· Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive at Babe Ruth Drive)

· Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s near Dollar General (1707 Metro Drive)

· Third Street near Willow Glen River Road (across from 3812 Third Street)

The City Administration wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.

Please remember it is illegal to set off fireworks inside Alexandria city limits.

Be kind to your neighbors, children and their pets who may be disturbed by the explosions.