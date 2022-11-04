Training for Law Enforcement and Prosecutors on Non-fatal Strangulation

The Louisiana Department of Justice sponsored a seminar on how to successfully handle and investigate strangulation cases from report to close. ABC 31 News Joel Massey tells us what the training was all about.

Trainer and former law enforcement officer Justin Boardman said, “So strangulation when it happens in intimate partner situations is an indicator of future homicides as well as mass shootings and other horrible horrific type of crimes.”

Trainers were on hand in Marksville to speak to law enforcement officers and prosecutors about investigating and solving non-strangulation cases. Boardman spoke about the key things to look for in strangulation cases.

“So if we’re not recognizing these and investigating them properly and getting through the system we are ignoring a lot of problems in our society. This is a building block to prevent a lot of horrible things. So intimate personal violence in front of children, intimate personal violence with our victims if we investigate these correctly, we will bring down the number of homicides.”

Boardman says strangulation can create permanent brain damage to victims and offenders use it to control their victims.

“This is a power and control type of crime. This is what offenders use to control somebody. It may not kill them at that point in time when they grab somebody by the neck but it’s letting them know that they can indeed kill them at any point in time. They are the most dangerous people out there.”

National Trainer and Speaker Leah Lutz says strangulation is a big problem in this area and all over the country.

“That it’s relatively common in intimate partner sexual violence, that we know what to look for we know what to train on and if we can intervene in these cases victims will be safer. We’ll have more options. More offenders will be held accountable and ultimately prevent some of the high risk situations with domestic violence like homicide and other escalating violent behaviors and patterns.”

Wonjennia Atkins with the Louisiana Department of Justice is glad that Attorney General Jeff Landry sponsored the event.

“We’re just excited and happy that Attorney General Jeff Landry is passionate about these issues so he gives us the platform to come out and train law enforcement officers and people in the criminal justice system on domestic violence as well as sexual assault and human trafficking.”

The three day training was held in Marksville at the Paragon Casino.