Train to join the Alexandria Police Department

Alexandria Police Department -The Alexandria Police Department will host a physical fitness assessment session each month through April for people interested in becoming police officers.

The APD application process requires candidates to pass a physical fitness assessment which includes a 1.5 mile timed run, 1-minute of push-ups and 1-minute of sit-ups. Each applicant is scored based on the 10 percentile Cooper Standard for Law Enforcement, which is based on the applicant’s age and sex. Individuals considering applying for a position as a police officer with the Alexandria Police Department are encouraged to participate in one of the sessions to see where they stand physically.

Individuals may take the physical assessment even if they have not completed the civil service exam or submitted an application. Passing scores will be valid for up to six months. A staff member with the Alexandria Regional Police Training Academy will be on hand to provide tips and pointers to help participants improve their scores and answer questions regarding the hiring process.

All assessments will be conducted at the Alexandria Senior High School (ASH) Football Stadium and begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Dates are:

January 30 February 27 March 13 April 10