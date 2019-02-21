NATCHITOCHES – Alexandria native Marie Gagnard, the first Louisiana product to become a professional tennis umpire, is the 2019 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Gagnard has worked the U.S. Open 29 times since 1984, including the last 26 years in a row, being on court for seven championship singles finals. On June 8 during the Hall of Fame’s 2019 Induction Dinner and Ceremony in Natchitoches, she will become the 19threcipient of the Dixon Award since its inception in 2005.

A graduate of Alexandria’s Bolton High School and Pineville’s Louisiana College, Gagnard was the first ever tennis scholarship recipient at LC. She is a member of the Wildcat Athletic Association Hall of Fame and has been a professional tennis official for 37 years.

https://www.lasportshall.com/2019/02/19/trailblazing-tennis-official-marie-gagnard-to-receive-2019-dave-dixon-louisiana-sports-leadership-award/?fbclid=IwAR1i_RoYefgd-Ymt6olOx-UwSomsu9sZ15AjoFKs3vQVaBHh9ZLET2sOpE8