Traffics Stop for Child Restraints Leads to Drug and Gun Charges

Press Release – On May 7, at around 12:30 am, APD officers saw a vehicle traveling on MacArthur Drive in which multiple small children could be seen moving around and not in seat belts or child restraints. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver and passengers in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive. One of the passengers was identified as Trinity Jefferson, 44, of Colfax, who had an active warrant through the Alexandria City Court for Contempt of Court. Jefferson exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

During the arrest, Jefferson was found to be in possession of a handgun, despite being a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing one. The officers conducted a complete search and found that Jefferson was also in possession of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, some of which was packaged for distribution, as well as varying types of drug paraphernalia. A check on the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen through APD on May 2.

Jefferson was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute – CDS II, two counts of Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors, and one count each of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center