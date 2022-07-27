Traffic stop yields narcotics, guns

On July 20th, 2022, deputies assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Challenger for a traffic offense on Dallas Street in Alexandria. The driver initially refused to stop but then abruptly stopped and two passengers fled from the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Devetric Devon Boyd, 27 of Alexandria, attempted to drive off after the two passengers fled on foot, but eventually stopped a couple blocks away. Boyd was found to be in possession of approximately one ounce of marijuana and a small amount of crack cocaine. He was also in possession of an assortment of U.S. currency which was believed to have been revenue from the illegal distribution of illegal narcotics.

Deputies observed one of the fleeing passengers, later identified as Cameron Darnell Jackson, 27 of Jena, LA, was carrying a dark colored back pack. Jackson fled into a nearby house and, after a short time, peacefully surrendered to deputies at the front door. The back pack was located and contained two pistols, approximately one half pound of marijuana that was individually packaged for resale, and a digital scale.

The other passenger who fled from the vehicle was later identified as Leandra Trenell McNeal, Jr. 23 of Fort Worth, TX. Deputies observed McNeal, Jr. running down Houston Street carrying an AR style rifle in one hand and a handgun in another hand, but McNeal, Jr. was quickly apprehended by pursuing deputies. After a computer check of the firearms, the handgun was reported stolen out of Lake Charles, LA. In all, four firearms were recovered.

Boyd was released the following day on a $4,100.00 bond.

Jackson was released the next day on a $20,000.00 bond.

McNeal, Jr. was released the following day on an $18,500.00 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Devetric Devon Boyd, 27

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Improper window tint

Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS II with intent to distribute

Flight from an officer

Arrestee: Cameron Darnell Jackson, 27

Jena, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm with narcotics

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Resisting an officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Arrestee: Leandra Trenell McNeal, Jr., 23

Fort Worth, TX

Charges: Possession of a stolen firearm

Obstruction of justice

Resisting an officer

2 counts contempt of court