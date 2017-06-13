Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Press Release – A traffic stop by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Pineville woman for drug charges. Deputy Amy Laborde discovered that the woman had drugs hidden under her clothes. Elizabeth Newman, 46 years old, of 3102 Shreveport Hwy., Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana) 4th offense, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Oncoming Traffic, and Probation Violation.