Thursday, November 18, 2021
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest

Jacque Murphy

On July 19th, 2021, deputies took a report in reverence to criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile that occurred in southwest Rapides Parish.  Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Detectives for further investigation.

During their investigation, with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.  An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as Trevor Lyne Thompson, 25, of Hineston, for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

On November 6th, 2021, Thompson was stopped on a traffic stop near I-49 downtown by deputies who were aware of the outstanding warrant.  After a brief struggle, Thompson was taken into custody without further incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charge as well as other unrelated charges.

Thompson was released on November 10th after posting a $13,500.00 bond.

Arrestee:             Trevor Lyne Thompson, 25

                              Hineston, LA

Charges:              Indecent Behavior with a juvenile

                               Resisting an officer

                               Possession CDS II (meth) < 2 grams

                               Possession drug paraphernalia

