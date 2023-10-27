Traffic stop leads to pursuit on Hwy 28 East and an arrest

On October 17th, 2023, Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Caprice on LA Highway 28 East for failing to have children properly restrained in a child car seat. CSU Deputies in fully marked units with overhead lights and sirens attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Kenneth Paul Fields, Jr., but he refused to stop. Fields attempted to evade officers by driving through a ditch, passing other motorists in turn lanes and the shoulder of the road, all at excessive speeds.

Deputies observed Fields tossing objects out of the window including three plastic packages and one cell phone. Eventually, Fields pulled his car over and surrendered peacefully. All the children were ok and they were all unrestrained at the time of contact. A family member was contacted to take custody of the children.

Other pursing Deputies stopped each time Fields tossed something out of the window and discovered the packages contained what appeared to be Methamphetamine. In total, approximately 8.8 ounces of Methamphetamines were recovered in various locations on LA Highway 28 East. In an effort to decontaminate those areas as best as possible, the Pineville Fire Department was contacted to spray the ground where the Methamphetamines were collected.

Fields was taken into custody without further incident and later booked for three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute while in the presence of children under the age of twelve, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, three counts of child desertion, three counts of cruelty to juveniles, intentional littering, three counts of no child restraint system, and a probation violation.

Fields remains in jail at the time of this release being held on an $18,600.00 bond and also a probation violation.

Arrestee: Kenneth Paul Fields, Jr.

Pineville, LA

