Traffic Stop Leads to Officer Dragged 100 Feet

Press Release – At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 8, 2017 a patrol officer with The Natchitoches Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Washington Street. During the traffic stop the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Agents with the Natchitoches Multi Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrived to assist with the traffic stop. Officers attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle then he began to drive off, dragging one officer approximately 100 feet before he could free himself. Once the officer was free from the vehicle he fired shots at the vehicle’s front tire in an attempt to stop it.

The suspect’s vehicle fled on Washington Street and continued on to highway 3175 where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Officers apprehended the suspect before he could flee on foot.

Donald Collins, 43 year old white male was arrested and charged with driving left of center, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight, reckless operation, following too close, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV and simple kidnapping. Collins is incarcerated at The Natchitoches parish Detention Center.

No injuries were report during this incident.

The law officer that discharged his weapon was a Deputy from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The Natchitoches Police Department is conducting the investigation at their request.