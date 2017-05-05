Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest

April 30, 2017 – Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man for narcotics related charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 4/25/2017 the Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mitchell Lee Bayonne 35, as a result of the traffic stop Louisiana State Police located approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine from Bayonne’s person. The LA State Police then contacted the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in reference to the arrest. NMJDTF agents had been conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation on Bayonne selling illegal narcotics in the Natchitoches area.

NMJDTF agents obtained a search warrant for Bayonne’s residence at 1402 Roy Dr. Natchitoches LA. where Bayonne’s wife Jennifer Bayonne B/F 34 was located. As a result of the investigation NMJDTF Agents located and seized approximately 43 suspected Ecstasy pills, approximately 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. During the execution of the search warrant agents noticed that illegal narcotics were flushed down the toilet.

As the investigation continued it was determined that prior to NMJDTF agents arrival at 1402 Roy Dr. illegal narcotics were flushed down the toilet and illegal narcotics were removed from the residence and taken to another location. NMJDTF agents, with the assistance and cooperation of both suspects, were able to locate the narcotics that were taken from the residence. Agents were able to recover an additional 60 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, another digital scale, approximately 8 grams of suspected high grade marijuana, 60 suspected Ecstasy pills, 3 suspected Alprazolam pills, 18 suspected Tramadol pills, 7 suspected hydrocodone pills, and 3 suspected Ultram pills.

Both suspects were charged with the following and taken to NPDC:

Mitchel Bayonne charged with:

3 counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute

2 counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute

3 counts of possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute

1 count of second or subsequent offenses

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Bayonne was charged with the following:

1 count Obstruction of Justice

NMJDTF has requested that Mitchell Bayonne be held without bond and any and all other bonds are revoked due to the numerous narcotics arrests Bayonne has in Natchitoches Parish. The Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office is currently working on this request.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.