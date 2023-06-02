Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine, cash seizure

9.2 ounces of methamphetamine and over $8,000 of cash was seized after Crime Suppression Unit deputies initiated a traffic stop on Willow Glen River Road.

On May 31, deputies of CSU observed a traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop for the offense.

Deputies made contact with Jeffrey Dale Gordon, the driver of the vehicle, and passenger Tonya Lynn Roy. Gordon consented to a search of the vehicle and before deputies started their search, Roy advised there was a large amount of methamphetamine in a black back pack in the floorboard where she was sitting.

Agents with Rapides Area Drug Enforcement were called to the scene where they found large amounts of suspected methamphetamines in the backpack. Gordon and Roy were placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Both were booked for possession of CDS II with intent to distribute. Roy was also booked for a parole violation.

As RADE agents continued their investigation, they were able to develop an address and conclude a suspect that allegedly sold Roy and Gordon the narcotics.

A search warrant was obtained for the residency of Derrieus Marecell Price, Sr. No other narcotics were located. However, over $8,000 cash was found in Price’s bedroom. Unable to provide a legitimate source of cash, the evidence was seized pending further investigation.

Price was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for distribution of CDS II and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.