Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrests

News Release – A traffic stop by Corporal Dan McClung and his K9 partner, Buffy, of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of two people.  A one year old child was in the vehicle with the drugs.

Thomas Evans, Jr., 31 years old, of Atlanta, La., was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of C.D.S. in the Presence of a Minor, and Modified Exhaust.

Rachel Bishop, 27 years old, of Georgetown, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Probation Violation.

