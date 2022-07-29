Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On July 25th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeremy Jarrod Williams, 28, of Pineville.

During the course of the stop, Williams was placed under arrest for an active contempt of court warrant through Rapides Parish. Task Force Officers had been investigating Williams for alleged narcotics activity were given consent to conduct a search of the vehicle. During the search Agents located suspected Fentanyl and a digital scale hidden inside of the vehicle. When Agents conducted a search of Williams, additional suspected Fentanyl was located on his person as well as a large amount of cash.

From their Agents were able to obtain a search warrant on Williams residence in Pineville. The search warrant of the residence yielded additional cash, as well as drug paraphernalia and additional illegal narcotics.

Williams was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center on his warrant as well as various drug charges. Williams remains in jail in lieu of a $122,100.00 bond.

In all, RADE Agents recovered approximately 76 grams of Fentanyl, 2 liters of Promethazine, a digital scale, and $7,530 in cash.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee:

Jeremy Jarrod Williams, 28

Charges:

Running a stop sign

Contempt of Court

2 counts Possession with intent to distribute (Fentanyl)

Possession with intent to distribute Legend Drug (Promethazine)

Parish Probation Violation