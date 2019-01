TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST

ALEXANDRIA POLICE ARREST A MAN THEY SAY HELD HIS GUN TO AN OFFICER’S HEAD AND USED THE OFFICER’S TASER ON HIM AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP.

VERNON HOLDEN JR. 51-YEAR-OLD VERNON HOLDEN JUNIOR OF ALEXANDRIA IS CHARGED WITH BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER, DISARMING AN OFFICER, ARMED ROBBERY, OBSTRUCTING A PASSAGE, RESISTING ARREST AND ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A GUN.

POLICE SAY HOLDEN WAS COMMITTING A TRAFFIC VIOLATION ON HIS BICYCLE ON BROADWAY NEAR DETROIT AVENUE WHEN THE OFFICER TRIED TO CONFRONT HIM. THEY SAY THAT STARTED A FOOT PURSUIT AND CONFRONTATION WHEN HOLDEN REPORTEDLY GRABBED THE OFFICER’S TASER AND THEN THREATENED WITH HIS OWN GUN BEFORE TRYING TO HIDE IN A STORAGE SHED, WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.