Traffic stop leads to arrest of Alexandria man for Possession of a Machine Gun

On Monday, December 4, 2023, at 3:30 PM, Alexandria Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Jackson Street. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Travion Warden of Alexandria, LA. Warden was arrested on: two active warrants, one count of Possession of a Machine Gun, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

The Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole assisted the Alexandria Police Department in this investigation and arrest

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.