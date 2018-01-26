Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drugs and Counterfeit Money

Press Release – On January 23, at around 2:10 pm, APD traffic officers were conducting traffic control in the Nachman School zone. The officers stopped a subject for speeding and identified him as Matthew Fontanille, 34, of Alexandria. During the stop, officers found that Fontanille had an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court, and placed him under arrest. Officers also discovered that the license plate on the vehicle had previously been stolen.

During a search following the arrest, officers found suspected methamphetamine in the pocket of Fontanille’s jacket. Also during the search, officers found a large number of counterfeit $20 bills, as well as other items used for creating counterfeit bills. Fontanille was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he was charged with his warrant, Possession of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Register a Vehicle, Driving without Insurance, and 145 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse (counterfeit currency).