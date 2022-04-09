Traffic stop in Boyce leads to arrests

On Wednesday 04/07/2021, at about 1821hrs, Boyce Police Department S.L.I.C.E Unit (Street Level Investigative Crime Enforcement) was patrolling the Town of Boyce. A Unit member witnessed a Silver Buick LeSabre fail to use a turn signal turning on to Hayward B. Joiner Street in Boyce, La., and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Officers turned on their emergency blue lights, and the vehicle stopped at a residence on the 700 block of Hayward B. Joiner Street. The driver, James Curtis Smith, age 23, got out of the driver’s side and walked towards the police car. The Officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Mr. Smith and began an investigation. Another Unit arrived on the scene and began to speak with the passenger in the car’s back seat. The passenger Akariods Jones age 30, also had a strong odor of marijuana coming from him. Officers requested Mr. Jones to exit the vehicle and began a pat frisk on him. A clear crystal-like substance was discovered in his left pocket. Mr. Jones pushed an officer away from him, began running, and was apprehended two blocks away.

Inside the vehicle, a stolen Glock 17 was discovered, along with an AK -47 with armored piercing rounds, 41 grams of marijuana, a crystal-like substance of 25.3 grams (crystal methamphetamine), two scales, and cash. Mr. Jones is a convicted felon on parole, and Mr. Smith is a convicted felon on probation.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Smith were escorted to the Boyce Police Department for booking. Akarious Jones was charged with; Flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person, illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting an officer, Distribution/ Possession with intent to distribute narcotics, Prohibited Acts-Schedule II, Prohibited ACTS- Possession of drug paraphernalia. James Curtis Smith was charged with; Possession of CDS2 with intent, No Seatbelt, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to carry registration, Possession of CDS I with intent, and resisting an officer by force or violence. Both were booked into Detention 1.