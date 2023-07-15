Traffic stop in Alexandria leads to meth, marijuana arrest

On July 10th, 2023, Deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) were patrolling Interstate 49 when they observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling with an obstructed license plate. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and prepared to make contact with the driver and sole occupant, when they observed a small package fly out of the front passenger side window. One deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Mekal Zachary Williams, while another deputy recovered the item tossed from inside the vehicle. The item was determined to be a plastic baggie containing approximately two ounces of Methamphetamine.

While speaking with Williams, a strong odor of marijuana was detected and suspected to be coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a black bag containing eight individually packaged sealed plastic packs labeled “premium cannabis flowers”. He was also in possession of $1,141 dollars in cash which was seized due to being suspected of being revenue from the illegal sales of narcotics.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for the traffic violations as well as possession with intent to distribute CDS II (Methamphetamines), possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana), obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, improper display of a vehicle license plate, expired plate/registration, and three active Contempt of Court warrants.



Williams remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $62,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Mekal Zachary Williams, 30

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Improper display of a vehicle license plate

Expired plate/registration

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II (Methamphetamines)

Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana)

Obstruction of justice-evidence tampering

Three counts Contempt of Court