Alexandria, La. (April 7, 2021) ­ – Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred around 12:50 a.m. this morning at Overton Street and Vance Avenue. The Traffic Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units were called out. Toxicology results are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.