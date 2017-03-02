Community News Top Stories 

Traditional Courir de Mardi Gras Celebrated in Mamou

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

The party was definitely on yesterday morning in Mamou.

Folks showed up for the Courir de Mardi Gras. Revelers were out in full force, dressed in costumes, chasing chickens, and collecting ingredients for the gumbo at the end of the route.

And, in case you’re wondering, Mardi Gras, like Easter Day, is a movable feast. Next year, it’s on February 13th. However, the carnival season always begins on the twelfth night after Christmas Day.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/1/17

You May Also Like

Back-to-School Concert to Feature Taylor Mathews, Michelle Willis

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Back-to-School Concert to Feature Taylor Mathews, Michelle Willis

Boil Advisory for Oak Grove

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Boil Advisory for Oak Grove

Cenla Chamber Asks: Help Save Fort Polk

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cenla Chamber Asks: Help Save Fort Polk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *