Traditional Courir de Mardi Gras Celebrated in Mamou

The party was definitely on yesterday morning in Mamou.

Folks showed up for the Courir de Mardi Gras. Revelers were out in full force, dressed in costumes, chasing chickens, and collecting ingredients for the gumbo at the end of the route.

And, in case you’re wondering, Mardi Gras, like Easter Day, is a movable feast. Next year, it’s on February 13th. However, the carnival season always begins on the twelfth night after Christmas Day.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/1/17