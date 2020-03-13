Tracy Morgan at Paragon Casino has been postponed

Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, Tracy Morgan will be postponing his upcoming show at Paragon Casino in the hope to keep everybody as safe as possible during this time.

We will let you know as soon as we have agreed upon a new date for this event. Your purchased tickets will be valid for the new show date once that is scheduled. Refunds are not currently available for purchased tickets.

Please call (800) 946-1946 for any questions or concerns.