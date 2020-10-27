Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta

Overview: Zeta made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula late last night as a category 1 hurricane. Zeta is now a strong tropical storm but will likely strengthen to hurricane strength later today. Zeta will likely make landfall in southeastern Louisiana tomorrow evening as a category 1 hurricane. Cooler sea surface temperatures, dry air, and increasing wind shear should prohibit further strengthening.

Impacts for CENTRAL LOUISIANA: The impact zone will remain well to our east. However, increasing moisture out in front of Zeta could result in 1-2″ of rainfall across the area. We can also expect wind gusts of 15-20 mph at times. A cold front will push Zeta’s remnants quickly to the east Thursday morning. Sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures will set up shop as we move into your Halloween weekend.