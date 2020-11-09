Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday evening. Periods of heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds will continue battering the Florida Peninsula for the next couple of days.

Eta will drift to the southwest through tomorrow morning, but then things get complicated. Steering currents will likely break down Tuesday afternoon, causing Eta to meander in the Gulf. Forecast models diverge towards the end of the week. The GFS/UKMET models have Eta tracking to the west into the open Gulf while the European model has Eta potentially making landfall somewhere in Florida by this weekend.

Due to the uncertainty, I would take the latest forecast cone with a grain of salt. Changes to the forecast are possible throughout the week. Fortunately, impacts in Louisiana are very unlikely as of Monday morning.

Continue to check back for updates!