TRACKING HURRICANE DELTA

Hurricane Delta has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane as it tracks across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf

of Mexico. The hurricane is approximately 2, 026 miles from Alexandria.

Delta will weaken a bit before entering the Gulf. The hurricane is then projected to remain on a northwest track over the western Gulf Thursday,

strengthen, then taking a northerly turn Friday and making landfall along the southwest or south central Louisiana coast. The latest official forecast

track has shifted slightly to the west once again which will include the Alexandria viewing area. Beginning Friday, the typical impacts include high winds

that could result in power outages, heavy rainfall/flooding and perhaps spin-up tornadoes. We will continue to monitor.