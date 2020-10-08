TRACKING HURRICANE DELTA

We are under a hurricane warning until further notice.

Hurricane Delta continues to regain strength as it continues

to move northwest across the South Central Gulf of Mexico.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center maintains

a general northwest track through Thursday, turning northward

then north-northeastward by Friday, with a landfall across far

eastern Cameron Parish late Friday. All watches (hurricane, tropical

storm and storm surge) have been upgraded to warnings. We urge

everyone to complete all hurricane preparations.