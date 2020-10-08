TRACKING HURRICANE DELTA
We are under a hurricane warning until further notice.
Hurricane Delta continues to regain strength as it continues
to move northwest across the South Central Gulf of Mexico.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center maintains
a general northwest track through Thursday, turning northward
then north-northeastward by Friday, with a landfall across far
eastern Cameron Parish late Friday. All watches (hurricane, tropical
storm and storm surge) have been upgraded to warnings. We urge
everyone to complete all hurricane preparations.