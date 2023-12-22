Christmas Toy Giveaway, Friday, December 22nd in Marksville

On Friday, December 22nd, Big Block Foundation will be Hosting its Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at Holy Ghost Gym, 121 S. Preston St., in Marksville, La, from 10am-Noon, or while supplies last. This event is being sponsored by Ed Oliver Jr.(Defensive Tackle-Buffalo Bills) and Big Block Foundation.

This is a drive-thru event and children must be present to receive a gift. While Ed will not be present due to him having a regular scheduled football game that weekend, he has assembled a team of elves that will be spreading holiday cheer. Ed is the son of Ed Oliver, Sr. (Marksville, La) and Dana Baker (Houston, TX).

Ed Oliver Jr. was born in Shreveport, La and raised in Houston, TX where he graduated from Westfield High School and attended the University of Houston. In 2019, Ed was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft at pick number 9. He has played for the Buffalo Bills for the past 5 seasons. While football is his passion, off the field Ed’s goal for the foundation has been to be a resource to the community.