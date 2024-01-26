Town of Mansura to Improve Drainage System With Almost $7 Million Project

MANSURA, La – This week’s rain brought flooding in many parts of Louisiana… places where it’s a familiar problem…. and increasingly, places where local leaders are promising to do something about it.

Heavy rain this week turned parts of Mansura in Avoyelles Parish into a lake that swallowed up trucks and everything else in its path.

Just yesterday a vehicle was almost completely submerged in the water that filled the bayous and creeped onto the road. Mayor Kenneth Pickett Sr. says this isn’t the first time.

“That’s that’s common when you get these high percentages of rain. So that’s not not that uncommon.”

“Here in the town of Mansura after a heavy rain system comes through, its not uncommon for water to get up in big portions like this. But, The Mayor tells me with the addition of a new drainage system, we might see some big improvements.”

He says those improvements will not only help keep the town dry, it will provide jobs too.

“We have almost a $7 million bayou La Combe drainage project that’s going to run all the way from Hammond is going to be a paved ditch … and that’s going to produce over 150 jobs. New jobs coming in.”

The drainage project will help because the concrete structure will move the water away from the road quicker.

Longtime resident Glenn Mckinley says he’s looking forward to drier times.

“When you see my parents home, it’s a little farther down and it’s right next door to a bayou. And when it has a downpour of rain, it would flood the house. But with that drainage and that or concrete canal, that’s going to be a big improvement. And thank God for it.”

The project should start as early as February, but for now as the water recedes residents like Mckinley can only hope, once the project is finished, flash flooding like this… will become a distant memory.

-30-