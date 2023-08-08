Town of Colfax Gives Free Back to School Haircuts to Underprivileged Children

Students start their first week of school in Colfax, and the town is dedicated to helping them go back to school with confidence.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the community supports underprivileged children.

This is the first time the town of Colfax is giving out free back to school haircuts.

Colfax resident Ernica Shavers says, “I’m a single mom, so to do everything in time for school is really expensive so this is actually like a big help to me.”

Parents are taking advantage of the free service.

Jessica Morris says, “If they’re confident about themselves, they’ll do better in school. They won’t feel like they’re going to get bullied or whatever. And I just think that it’s a perfect opportunity.”

Over 20 children receive haircuts from Blue Cliff College.

Student Rowan Morris says, “I feel so much confident in getting a haircut cause it’s free.”

As students waited for an open chair, the Alderwoman of Colfax says their new cuts can give them hope for the school year.

Timika Hamilton-Price says, “We hear so much about the negativity of kids in school with the bullying and all of this, and we have some kids that are just less fortunate than others. So, if I can be a blessing to help somebody to build their confidence to do that, then that’s what I want to do.”

With their fresh cuts, children can go to school feeling good about themselves.

Shavers says, “Because if you look good, you feel good. And if you feel good, you perform good. And it’s in anything in life.”

The Town of Colfax plans to do more back-to-school services for the school year.