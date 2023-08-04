Town of Ball receives LGAP grant for community center improvements

The Town of Ball has received a LGAP grant for 16,800 dollars says Mayor Gayle Wilking.

“I know that I got this time, $16,800,” said Mayor Wilking. “The governor wrote me a letter and I was honored thrilled, excited, beyond words. Because what that means for us is long overdue. Replacement of old chairs, old tables where that might not be very important. It’s important to the town of Ball’s Seniors, because the seniors have a program that they use our community center Monday through Friday from like 8:00 to 1:00 right now.”

The Community center hosts local seniors on weekdays and is available to be rented by the public for events, Bobby Jones says the upgrades are a big excitement.

“We are really excited about getting the added funds to upgrade our center,” said Jones. “We all have a wonderful time here.”

Jean Juneau says the center’s upgrades give her something to look forward to.

“I’ve been in the house for three years,” said Juneau. “I’ve been sick, so this is a release for me, and it really does give me something to look forward to.”