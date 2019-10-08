Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Town of Ball mayoral candidate cited for theft

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has cited a Town of Ball mayoral candidate after a theft complaint that was received in September.
69-year-old Roger Toney was issued a criminal citation on September 27th in reference to theft under $1,000.
On September 16th, deputies received a complaint from a local non-profit in reference to allegations of internal theft. The allegations stated that funds were removed without permission from a financial account associated with the organization.
Detectives established Toney, a member of the organization, as s suspect through their investigation and established probable cause that he committed the crimes.
Toney has previously served as mayor of the Town of Ball and is also pastor of the Esler Pentecostal Church.

