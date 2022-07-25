Town of Ball Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Over the weekend the Town of Ball in Rapides Parish held a 50th Anniversary celebration. ABC 31’s Joel Massey was there and has this report.

The Town Of Ball’s 50th Anniversary Celebration opened with a bang, a 20 minute fireworks display that was top notch.

Long time Ball resident Wade Williams was there and told me a little about why he loves his town.

“Especially family roots run deep here, quiet we’re a quiet little town we’re growing massively. In the past 12 years we’ve grown more than we’ve ever seen. And it is absolutely a strong God fearing community.”

“It’s a big blessing that we have actually come this far as a community and holding together strong. Especially in times of crisis times of need we all come together.”

There were several vendors at both events Friday evening and Saturday including folks selling barbecue, ice cream and shaved ice. I even got a free Bill’s Lemonade.

Paris Jones of Miss Breezes Ice Cream was happy to be invited.

“I am supporting the town of Ball for the 50th anniversary today and tomorrow and my company name is Ms. Breezes Ice Cream.”

Mayor Gail Wilking has been in office for two-and-a-half years. She was elected in special election after Mayor Roy Hebron was disqualified because Louisiana changed its laws to not allow felons to hold office.

“The town was incorporated 50 years ago. We are celebrating that and we’re trying to have the best celebration that the town has ever experienced. We have a lot to celebrate in this town. We’ve come from a reputation of corruption to a happy town.”

“But we have dancing in the street all day long so if you feel like dancing Joel you come and you and I will cut a rug.”

While I didn’t take her up on her offer, I did see a lot of children there just having fun in the sun.

On Saturday at the stage in the town’s park they had a Cajun band playing, a classic rock cover band and a DJ.

Some classic and newer cars were on hand to be judged in a car show but outside activities wasn’t the only thing happening. In their community center they set up a small museum with pictures and newspaper articles showing Ball’s history over the years.

Riverboat Captain C.E. Ball, (1828 – 1900) built a saw mill and founded of the village in the mid 1800s.

Eighty-four-year-old Gwen Duncan has lived here since 1953 and was around when the town charter happened in 1972.

“It’s been fun we’ve lived here since I was 15 years old, and my dad was one of the first aldermen when it was organized in ’72 he was also the first volunteer fire chief.”

Her daughter Suzanne Duncan-Furby is following in her grandfather’s footsteps in becoming a town council person.

“She chose to run after her grandpa, and she loves it she loves the work.”

Gwen remembers the hard work that went into the founding of the Town of Ball.

“Five men put their heads together and decided that they wanted to organize the town and they did a lot of hard work with very little resources, and they built the town from scratch.”

Gwen is glad to be a Ball resident and a part of showing folks the history of the town.

“It gives a lot of history we have a lot of good folks that live in Ball and it’s been good to go back and look at, we have a lot of history here behind us”

Overall, the celebration cost the town about $4800 not including the approximate $2000 that came in from corporate sponsors.