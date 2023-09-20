TOPSoccer giving equal sporting opportunity to disabled individuals

PINEVILLE, La – The Red River Soccer Association offers recreational soccer for youth in Central Louisiana, but it also offers a unique experience of TOPSoccer for mentally, physically and emotionally disabled kids.

Soccer is just a game, but for TopSoccer, the game stands for something more.

“I play soccer all the time,” said TOPSoccer player Tara Bounds.

For individuals like Bounds, TopSoccer is an opportunity to share athletic fun and make new connections.

“I’ve got a lot of friends.”

Top Soccer specializes in reaching individuals who may not traditionally be included in sporting fun.

“In central Louisiana, we have a very, very large group that’s usually forgotten about in a lot of cases,” said Coach Bryan Rainwater. “They don’t have a lot of sports. They don’t have a lot of avenues to get out and just have some fun. And this is an opportunity for all those kids and adults to come out, have an hour of some fun soccer. You saw today, we have a lot of fun, a lot of fun drills, a lot of shooting, a lot of scoring, a lot of cheering.”

The fun isn’t just limited to playing either.

“I’m being the coach at Top Soccer,” said Logan Moore.

Moore finds his joy in coaching and blowing his whistle for the team.

“When I blow it, it sounds good like it does!”

For the parents it’s a time to be proud as well.

“It’s what she sees the other children doing all along that she can actually do now because they provide it for them,” said TOPSoccer parent Robyn Basco.

The best part about Top Soccer is that everybody can relate.

“Everyone has their own little walk in life and everyone has a little bit of uniqueness about them,” said Rainwater.