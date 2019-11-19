Top ranked Tigers win at Ole Miss, 58-37

Top ranked LSU played like it, for a half.

Joe Burrow threw five TD passes, but the Tigers nearly squandered a 24 points lead, before defeating Ole Miss 58-37 Saturday night in Oxford.

The LSU defense allowed 614 total yards, including 402 yards rushing.

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for four touchdowns, including scores of 46, 60, and 35 yards in the second half. The 35 yard TD run cut LSU’s lead to 44-30 in the fourth quarter.

Burrow was intercepted twice, but completed 32 of 42 passes for 489 yards. His five TD passes ran his total to 38 on the season, 6 shy of the SEC record held by Missouri’s Drew Lock.

Burrow also passed Rohan Davey with the most passing yards by an LSU quarterback in a single season. Burrow has 3,687 passing yards, with two regular season games to play.

Burrow completed 22 of 24 passes, 3 for touchdowns as top ranked LSU led Ole Miss 31-7 at the half.

Burrow tossed touchdown passes of 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson, and 34, 51, and 61 yards to Ja’Marr Chase. Chase had 8 receptions for 227 yards.

Chase set an LSU record for TD catches in a season with 13.

Running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire ran 23 times for 172 yards, including a 49 yard TD run late in the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was asked about his team’s defensive struggles.

“We won the game by 21 points,” said Orgeron. “Geaux Tigers.”

The win was LSU’s 11th straight, and 10th this season.

The 10 wins by LSU equal the number of victories Orgeron had as Ole Miss head coach in three seasons from 2005-2007.

LSU can win the SEC West for the first time since 2011 with a victory Saturday night at home vs Arkansas.

Kickoff is 6 pm.