Tony Brown Lawsuit

A law suit filed by an Alexandria radio personality and his wife may come to a partial decision by Friday. Tony Brown and his wife had sued the Alexandria Grand Theatre over an incident involving one of their ushers and an off-duty policeman in May 2016. Attorneys for Southern Theatre’s have asked a federal judge, in effect, to throw out the claim for damages by the Browns, and they’ve been ordered to respond by Friday. The Browns’ lawsuit had also included the City of Alexandria and some others.