Tomorrow is the last day to request an absentee ballot

BATON ROUGE, La– Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming

absentee ballot deadlines.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, October 30 at 4:30 pm. Requests can be made

online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the

parish registrar of voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot

may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate

voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is Monday, November 2 at 4:30 pm. This instructional

video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. Completed ballots

can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s

immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can

still vote in-person on election day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or

on the free GeauxVote mobile app