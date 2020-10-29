Tomorrow is the last day to request an absentee ballot
BATON ROUGE, La– Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming
absentee ballot deadlines.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, October 30 at 4:30 pm. Requests can be made
online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the
parish registrar of voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot
may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate
voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
The deadline to return a completed ballot is Monday, November 2 at 4:30 pm. This instructional
video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. Completed ballots
can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s
immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can
still vote in-person on election day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or
on the free GeauxVote mobile app