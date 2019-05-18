Tommy Carnline makes official candidacy announcement for Sheriff

Former RPSO Captain and Public Information Officer, Tommy Carnline, has formally announced his candidacy for Rapides Parish Sheriff.

Carnline has worked for the past 6 and half years as the Public Information Officer for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and retired in February to seek the position.

He’s one of 7 candidates running for sheriff.

That election will take place on October 12th of this year.

Candidates for Rapides Parish Sheriff

-Clay Brister

-Mark Wood

-Ronnie Sellers

-Dennis Dezendorf

-Kris Cloessner

-Chuck Wagner

-Tommy Carnline