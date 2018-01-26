Local Headlines 

Together We Build Community

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY 2018!

ARNA BONTEMPS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM AND CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

1327 Third Street, Alexandria, LA

Is seeking VOLUNTEERS interested in a community service project to rehab

the living history home of Arna Wendall Bontemps, Alexandria’s Native Son.

 

We are seeking Retirees, Groups, Organizations and Individuals with expertise in the following areas:

Painters    Roofers    Electricians    HVAC   Landscapers    Interior Designers

Contractors    Plumbers   Handymen   Carpenters   Engineers    Architects

Preservationists

 

We are also seeking Local Businesses interested in supplying materials for the project:

Paint/Supplies    Lumber/Supplies    Flooring/Rugs    Windows/Blinds    AC/Heating Systems

Security System  Furniture    Chairs    Tables

Unable to volunteer your service?

DONATIONS ARE ACCEPTED TO SUPPORT THIS COMMUNITY PROJECT!

Please CONTACT US! by calling the museum at 318-704-6462 or 318-794-3988 to be a part of this community effort.

TOGETHER WE BUILD COMMUNITY!

Arna Bontemps Museum and Cultural Arts Center is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. 

All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

The Arna Bontemps House provides a space for children, youth, and adults that wish to learn of

Mr. Bontemps contribution to the literary genre, as well as, experience and explore creativity in Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Music, Theatre and cultural events presented through museum programming.

You May Also Like

Sand Bags Available for Alexandria Residents

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Sand Bags Available for Alexandria Residents

Early Voting Starts Tomorrow for Nov. Election

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Early Voting Starts Tomorrow for Nov. Election

Inauguration Held for New LC President

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Inauguration Held for New LC President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *