CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY 2018!

ARNA BONTEMPS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM AND CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

1327 Third Street, Alexandria, LA

Is seeking VOLUNTEERS interested in a community service project to rehab

the living history home of Arna Wendall Bontemps, Alexandria’s Native Son.

We are seeking Retirees, Groups, Organizations and Individuals with expertise in the following areas:

Painters Roofers Electricians HVAC Landscapers Interior Designers

Contractors Plumbers Handymen Carpenters Engineers Architects

Preservationists

We are also seeking Local Businesses interested in supplying materials for the project:

Paint/Supplies Lumber/Supplies Flooring/Rugs Windows/Blinds AC/Heating Systems

Security System Furniture Chairs Tables

Unable to volunteer your service?

DONATIONS ARE ACCEPTED TO SUPPORT THIS COMMUNITY PROJECT!

Please CONTACT US! by calling the museum at 318-704-6462 or 318-794-3988 to be a part of this community effort.

TOGETHER WE BUILD COMMUNITY!

Arna Bontemps Museum and Cultural Arts Center is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

The Arna Bontemps House provides a space for children, youth, and adults that wish to learn of

Mr. Bontemps contribution to the literary genre, as well as, experience and explore creativity in Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Music, Theatre and cultural events presented through museum programming.